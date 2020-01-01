'He is an inspiration' - Fred credits Fernandes for transforming Man Utd

The Brazilian midfielder has praised the impact the January signing has had on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team

Fred believes Bruno Fernandes is an ‘inspiration’ to be followed in the team and has credited the Portuguese for the club’s upturn in form.

Fernandes arrived at the end of January and, before football was halted due to the outbreak of Covid-19, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were on a nine-game unbeaten run with the midfielder in the team.

The 25-year-old has been praised for the instant impact he has had and Fred believes the international has been key to United’s good form.

“We were living in a very good phase, we were in a growing phase. We were doing very well in the Premier League, very well in the . We would have a chance to be champions (of the Europa League) before the stop,” Fred told Brazilian outlet Trivela.

“Our group got together a lot at the end, we started helping each other, with a different view of the game, and we grew up on the pitch. We started to get better together, and Bruno Fernandes' arrival was important for us, giving a calm change to our midfield.

"But we must also give credit to Ole and our entire group, because we were on a very, very good rise.”

Fernandes, who has already won the Premier League Player of the Month award in his first four weeks at the club, has adapted perfectly since his transfer from CP and Fred has already earmarked him as a leader.

Fred added: “Bruno Fernandes is a very important player, he arrived and gave an ‘up’ in our squad. He is a player with a lot of ambition, but I believe that every player who plays for Manchester United needs to have this ambition to want to win, to be victorious, because it is a gigantic club.

“We always have to think about the titles, the victories. He arrived very well, helped us a lot and, for sure, he is an inspiration to be followed. I'm sure he will still grow a lot within United.”

Fred has had a good season and become a regular starter for Solskjaer after struggling for a place in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI. And the Brazilian has credited first-team coach Michael Carrick for helping him to adapt and improve in the Premier League.

“Michael Carrick is an assistant coach who helped me a lot in this process of adaptation and transition. He's a guy who is an idol in the club and was a great player in the same position that I play,” Fred explained.

“On a daily basis, he always helps me a lot, he is always talking to me. After training, we always do a little work to complement it. Sometimes finishing, sometimes passing, launching.

“He's a guy who understands the game, who lived it. And it is impossible for anyone better than him to help me there. He knows about the difficulties, the shortcuts, and he tries to show me everything there in training, in games. He's a guy who has huge importance for me at United, and I'm very grateful to him.”