Trabzonspor's pursuit of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has picked up pace over the past few hours.

Turkish newspaper "Sabah" report that the club have struck an initial agreement handing Salah an annual salary of 17 million euros, plus bonuses.

A private plane is on standby to fly Salah from Greece to Turkey the moment the deal is done.

Sources confirm talks between the two parties are still running over the length of the contract, how the money will be paid and the remaining clauses.

The two sides have agreed on most of the terms. Even so, the deal is not done, with the contracts still unsigned.

Should the outstanding details fall into place, Salah is set to touch down in Istanbul from Greece next Wednesday aboard a private jet.

Billed as the deal of the year, the move has whipped up huge excitement in the city, where Trabzonspor fans plan to lay on a special welcome for the Egyptian.

Now 34, Salah thrives on the right wing but can also operate as a playmaker or a centre-forward.