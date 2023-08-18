'The Iniesta of women's football' - Pep Guardiola pinpoints Spain's key player ahead of World Cup final date with England

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has referred to Spain's key midfielder as the female version of Blaugrana legend Andres Iniesta.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has praised the impact that this summer's World Cup will have on the future of the women's game ahead of the final between England and Spain this weekend in Sydney. The 52-year-old coach revealed his opinions on the tournament as a whole and paid tribute to the pioneers of the women’s game, such as Megan Rapinoe - yet there was one Spanish star he singled out for special attention.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Aitana Bonmati is a football player who has me completely in love with her for the way she plays," Guardiola told the reporters.

"I would say she is like the women's (Andrés) Iniesta playing for Barcelona. The current Barcelona team has made an incredible impact on the women's team in football.

"Of course, I have some connections with a lot of Barcelona you know what it means to me. But at the same time in England, I know a few girls who play here in Manchester City and they are in the final."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bonmati, the frontrunner for this year's Women's Ballon d'Or award, has displayed remarkable performance over the past 12 months. She secured victories in Liga F and the UEFA Women's Champions League with Barcelona. Now, she aims to enhance her impressive collection of achievements by clinching the World Cup title. The manager of Manchester City acknowledges that he will closely observe the final match between England and Spain. This is because City's key players like Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood, Chloe Kelly, Ellie Roebuck, Esme Morgan, and Laura Coombs are all part of the Lionesses squad. Additionally, former players of Manchester City, including Keira Walsh, Lucy Bronze, and Georgia Stanway, are also present in the Lionesses lineup.

WHAT NEXT? Bonmati's Spain will face off against England on Sunday morning in Sydney while City will host Newcastle United on Saturday evening at Etihad Stadium.