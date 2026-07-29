Infantino defends his new project: a democratic process, a golden opportunity, and not compulsory

Gianni Infantino has defended his new plan to sell stakes in the World Cup, hitting back at the fierce criticism aimed at him over the past few hours.

The FIFA president confirmed his intentions in an official statement on Tuesday. He wants to sell stakes in the World Cup as shares to private sector investors, taking on a role akin to that of a commissioner in the project.

Anger poured in almost immediately. UEFA led the charge, joined by several domestic federations, including the English and French.

Infantino answered his critics in a video clip. The deal is not compulsory, he insisted, but a golden opportunity delivered through a democratic process.

Speaking in remarks reported by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Infantino said: "The plan represents a proposal and an offer, and it is a democratic process, and above all it is an opportunity and not an obligation, and it represents the beginning of a consultation process."

"A very small part of the growing commercial value of football reaches those who are most in need of it within this sport," he added.

He continued: "This is a golden opportunity to boost the development of football around the world, but I repeat, this is merely a proposal and not an obligation."

He concluded: "We want to help make the next Cape Verde national team, but once again, this decision rests entirely with our members."