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Rob Norcup

How to buy Indian Premier League 2026 tickets: Cricket stadiums, IPL ticket prices, information & more

As the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener on March 28

It’s the first of 84 matches in total, taking place all over India for the Indian Premier League, all the way through to May 31 for the Final in Bengaluru two months later.  

Global cricket fans savoured every minute of the recent T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Now with IPL 2026 bursting into life, we are set for more crease fireworks in the Asian sub-continent.

With even more matches taking place this year than in any previous IPL tournament, GOAL has all the details you need for IPL 2026, including where you can buy tickets and how much they will cost.

Indian Premier League 2026 tickets from $15Book now

When is the Indian Premier League 2026?

IPL 2026 will take place in multiple venues across India from Saturday, March 28, through to Sunday, May 31. The tournament breaks down as follows:

  • League stage: March 28 – May 24 (80 games)
  • Qualifier 1: May 26
  • Eliminator: May 27
  • Qualifier 2: May 29
  • Final: May 31

Indian Premier League 2026 schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a partial schedule consisting of the first 20 matches. The full schedule announcement is pending due to upcoming state assembly elections in various Indian regions.

DateMatch (local time) Venue (City)Tickets
Sat, March 28Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad (7.30pm)M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru)Tickets
Sun, March 29Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (7.30pm) Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)Tickets
Mon, March 30Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (7.30pm) Barsapara Stadium (Guwahati)Tickets
Tue, March 31Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans (7.30pm) PCA MYS International Stadium (New Chandigarh)Tickets
Wed, April 1Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals (7.30pm) BRSABV Ekana Stadium (Lucknow)Tickets
Thu, April 2Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (7.30pm) Eden Gardens (Kolkata)Tickets
Fri, April 3Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (7.30pm) M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai)Tickets
Sat, April 4Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (3:30pm) Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)Tickets
Sat, April 4Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals (7:30pm) Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)Tickets
Sun, April 5Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants (3:30pm) Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad)Tickets
Sun, April 5Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings (7:30pm) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru)Tickets
Mon, April 6Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (7.30pm) Eden Gardens (Kolkata)Tickets
Tue, April 7Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (7.30pm) Barsapara Stadium (Guwahati)Tickets
Wed, April 8Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (7.30pm) Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)Tickets
Thu, April 9Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants (7.30pm) Eden Gardens (Kolkata)Tickets
Fri, April 10Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (7.30pm) Barsapara Stadium (Guwahati)Tickets
Sat, April 11Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3.30pm) PCA MYS International Stadium (New Chandigarh)Tickets
Sat, April 11Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals (7.30pm) M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai)Tickets
Sun, April 12Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (3.30pm) BRSABV Ekana Stadium (Lucknow)Tickets
Sun, April 12Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (7.30pm) Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)Tickets

How to buy Indian Premier League 2026 tickets

Official ticket sales for IPL 2026 began on March 16, shortly after the announcement of the first phase of the tournament schedule. All ten IPL 2026 teams have official ticketing partners for their home matches. Those ticketing partners being either District by Zomato or BookMyShow.

While online booking is most common, the teams also set up physical counters/box offices for fans to purchase tickets at their respective home venues.

With some IPL matches more popular and in higher demand than others, fans may struggle to purchase tickets when required. They may also consider secondary sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much do Indian Premier League 2026 tickets cost?

During the initial phase of official IPL 2026 ticket sales, prices ranged between INR 500 - INR 40,000 (£4-£320). Prices vary significantly by stadium, seating category, and the popularity of the teams playing.

For matches where specific pricing has not yet been released, fans can expect the following general ranges based on seating type:

  • General Stand / Budget: INR 500 - INR 1,200
  • Mid-Range / Stand: INR 1,500 - INR 7,500
  • Premium / Pavilion: INR 8,000 - INR 18,000
  • VIP / Hospitality: INR 19,000 - INR 40,000+

Remember to keep tabs on the individual IPL team sites for additional information and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

Indian Premier League 2026 tickets from $15Book now

What are the Indian Premier League 2026 venues?

For the 2026 IPL season, the following 13 venues will be used:

Venue (City)Home Team
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) Chennai Super Kings
Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi) Delhi Capitals
Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) Gujarat Titans
Eden Gardens (Kolkata) Kolkata Knight Riders
BRSABV Ekana Stadium (Lucknow) Lucknow Super Giants
Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) Mumbai Indians
HPCA Stadium (Dharamshala) Punjab Kings
PCA MYS International Stadium (New Chandigarh) Punjab Kings
Barsapara Stadium (Guwahati) Rajasthan Royals
Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur) Rajasthan Royals
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru) Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium (Nava Raipur) Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad) Sunrisers Hyderabad

What to expect from the Indian Premier League 2026?

This will be the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament and every year it gets bigger and better. Stadiums all over India are packed to the rafters with cricket-loving fanatics, who love seeing all the homegrown legends as well as the sparkling array of overseas talent.

Last June, a huge crowd of 91,419 crammed into the stunning Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and witnessed Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL Final. It was a momentous moment for the Royal Challengers, who claimed their first-ever IPL title.

The Bengaluru-based franchise now aims to become only the third ever side, after Mumbai and Chennai, to defend their crown successfully. Talking of Mumbai and Chennai, they jointly top the all-time IPL winners’ table, having lifted the trophy aloft on five occasions apiece since 2008.

The IPL 2026 auction took place on December 16, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. A total of 1,355 players registered for the auction, of which 369 players were shortlisted. 77 were eventually sold in the auction.

The auction was dominated by record-breaking bids, with Australian all-rounder Cameron Green topping the chart, signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering INR 252,000,000. Other headline-grabbing moves saw Sanju Samson's swift allegiances to the Chennai Super Kings, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran joined the Rajasthan Royals.

Indian Premier League 2026 tickets from $15Book now

Frequently asked questions

IPL 2026 will take place in multiple venues across India from Saturday, March 28, through to Sunday, May 31. The tournament breaks down as follows:

League stage: March 28 – May 24 (80 games)

Qualifier 1: May 26

Eliminator: May 27

Qualifier 2: May 29

Final: May 31

 

Official ticket sales for IPL 2026 began on March 16, shortly after the announcement of the first phase of the tournament schedule. All ten IPL 2026 teams have official ticketing partners for their home matches. Those ticketing partners being either District by Zomato or BookMyShow.

While online booking is most common, the teams also set up physical counters/box offices for fans to purchase tickets at their respective home venues.

 

These are the most recent IPL winners:

2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings
2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad
2023: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans
2022: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals
2021: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders
2020: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals
2019: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings
2018: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad
2017: Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant
2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru

 

During the initial League Stage of IPL 2026, all 10 teams will compete in a double round-robin format, where each team plays every other team twice (home and away). Therefore, 80 matches will be played during the League Stage.

The top four teams from the league table advance to the playoffs, which consists of the following four knockout matches:

Qualifier 1: 1st place vs 2nd place. The winner goes directly to the Final.

Eliminator: 3rd place vs 4th place. The loser is eliminated.

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of the Eliminator. The winner goes to the Final.

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 to decide the champion.

 

The same ten teams from the 2025 IPL season will compete once again, although there have been several captain and head coach changes.

Team / Head Coach / Captain

Chennai Super Kings / Stephen Fleming / Ruturaj Gaikwad
Delhi Capitals / Hemang Badani / Axar Patel
Gujarat Titans / Ashish Nehra / Shubham Gill
Kolkata Knight Riders / Abhishek Nayar / Ajinkya Rahane
Lucknow Super Giants / Justin Langer / Rishabh Pant
Mumbai Indians / Mahela Jayawardene / Hardik Pandya
Punjab Kings / Ricky Ponting / Shreyas Iyer
Rajasthan Royals / Kumar Sangakkara / Riyan Parag
Royal Challengers Bengaluru /Andy Flower / Rajat Patidar
Sunrisers Hyderabad / Daniel Vettori / Pat Cummins



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