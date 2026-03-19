How to buy Indian Premier League 2026 tickets: Cricket stadiums, IPL ticket prices, information & more

It’s the first of 84 matches in total, taking place all over India for the Indian Premier League, all the way through to May 31 for the Final in Bengaluru two months later.

Global cricket fans savoured every minute of the recent T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Now with IPL 2026 bursting into life, we are set for more crease fireworks in the Asian sub-continent.

With even more matches taking place this year than in any previous IPL tournament, GOAL has all the details you need for IPL 2026, including where you can buy tickets and how much they will cost.

When is the Indian Premier League 2026?

IPL 2026 will take place in multiple venues across India from Saturday, March 28, through to Sunday, May 31. The tournament breaks down as follows:

League stage: March 28 – May 24 (80 games)

March 28 – May 24 (80 games) Qualifier 1: May 26

May 26 Eliminator: May 27

May 27 Qualifier 2: May 29

May 29 Final: May 31

Indian Premier League 2026 schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a partial schedule consisting of the first 20 matches. The full schedule announcement is pending due to upcoming state assembly elections in various Indian regions.

Date Match (local time) Venue (City) Tickets Sat, March 28 Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad (7.30pm) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru) Tickets Sun, March 29 Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (7.30pm) Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) Tickets Mon, March 30 Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (7.30pm) Barsapara Stadium (Guwahati) Tickets Tue, March 31 Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans (7.30pm) PCA MYS International Stadium (New Chandigarh) Tickets Wed, April 1 Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals (7.30pm) BRSABV Ekana Stadium (Lucknow) Tickets Thu, April 2 Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (7.30pm) Eden Gardens (Kolkata) Tickets Fri, April 3 Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (7.30pm) M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) Tickets Sat, April 4 Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (3:30pm) Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi) Tickets Sat, April 4 Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals (7:30pm) Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) Tickets Sun, April 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants (3:30pm) Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad) Tickets Sun, April 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings (7:30pm) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru) Tickets Mon, April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (7.30pm) Eden Gardens (Kolkata) Tickets Tue, April 7 Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (7.30pm) Barsapara Stadium (Guwahati) Tickets Wed, April 8 Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (7.30pm) Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi) Tickets Thu, April 9 Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants (7.30pm) Eden Gardens (Kolkata) Tickets Fri, April 10 Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (7.30pm) Barsapara Stadium (Guwahati) Tickets Sat, April 11 Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3.30pm) PCA MYS International Stadium (New Chandigarh) Tickets Sat, April 11 Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals (7.30pm) M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) Tickets Sun, April 12 Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (3.30pm) BRSABV Ekana Stadium (Lucknow) Tickets Sun, April 12 Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (7.30pm) Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) Tickets

How to buy Indian Premier League 2026 tickets

Official ticket sales for IPL 2026 began on March 16, shortly after the announcement of the first phase of the tournament schedule. All ten IPL 2026 teams have official ticketing partners for their home matches. Those ticketing partners being either District by Zomato or BookMyShow.

While online booking is most common, the teams also set up physical counters/box offices for fans to purchase tickets at their respective home venues.

With some IPL matches more popular and in higher demand than others, fans may struggle to purchase tickets when required. They may also consider secondary sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much do Indian Premier League 2026 tickets cost?

During the initial phase of official IPL 2026 ticket sales, prices ranged between INR 500 - INR 40,000 (£4-£320). Prices vary significantly by stadium, seating category, and the popularity of the teams playing.

For matches where specific pricing has not yet been released, fans can expect the following general ranges based on seating type:

General Stand / Budget: INR 500 - INR 1,200

INR 500 - INR 1,200 Mid-Range / Stand: INR 1,500 - INR 7,500

INR 1,500 - INR 7,500 Premium / Pavilion: INR 8,000 - INR 18,000

INR 8,000 - INR 18,000 VIP / Hospitality: INR 19,000 - INR 40,000+

Remember to keep tabs on the individual IPL team sites for additional information and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

What are the Indian Premier League 2026 venues?

For the 2026 IPL season, the following 13 venues will be used:

Venue (City) Home Team M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) Chennai Super Kings Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi) Delhi Capitals Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) Gujarat Titans Eden Gardens (Kolkata) Kolkata Knight Riders BRSABV Ekana Stadium (Lucknow) Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) Mumbai Indians HPCA Stadium (Dharamshala) Punjab Kings PCA MYS International Stadium (New Chandigarh) Punjab Kings Barsapara Stadium (Guwahati) Rajasthan Royals Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur) Rajasthan Royals M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru) Royal Challengers Bengaluru Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium (Nava Raipur) Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad) Sunrisers Hyderabad

What to expect from the Indian Premier League 2026?

This will be the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament and every year it gets bigger and better. Stadiums all over India are packed to the rafters with cricket-loving fanatics, who love seeing all the homegrown legends as well as the sparkling array of overseas talent.

Last June, a huge crowd of 91,419 crammed into the stunning Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and witnessed Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL Final. It was a momentous moment for the Royal Challengers, who claimed their first-ever IPL title.

The Bengaluru-based franchise now aims to become only the third ever side, after Mumbai and Chennai, to defend their crown successfully. Talking of Mumbai and Chennai, they jointly top the all-time IPL winners’ table, having lifted the trophy aloft on five occasions apiece since 2008.

The IPL 2026 auction took place on December 16, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. A total of 1,355 players registered for the auction, of which 369 players were shortlisted. 77 were eventually sold in the auction.

The auction was dominated by record-breaking bids, with Australian all-rounder Cameron Green topping the chart, signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering INR 252,000,000. Other headline-grabbing moves saw Sanju Samson's swift allegiances to the Chennai Super Kings, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran joined the Rajasthan Royals.