How to buy India Martinez in Dubai tickets: Upcoming dates, ticket prices & more

Spanish sensation India Martinez is set to bring her mesmerizing fusion of flamenco and contemporary pop to the heart of the Middle East.

Known for her hauntingly beautiful vocals and emotive performances, Martinez has become a global powerhouse in the Latin music scene. Her upcoming performance in Dubai is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year, promising an evening where traditional Andalusian roots meet modern urban sounds in a spectacular display of artistry.

At GOAL, we have compiled the ultimate guide to help you navigate the booking process, find the best deals, and ensure you are front and center for this unforgettable night.

When is India Martinez in Dubai?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets April 12, 2026, 20:00 India Martinez Live in Concert Dubai Opera, Dubai Tickets

Where to buy India Martinez tickets?

The official primary ticket seller for India Martínez at the Dubai Opera is Platinumlist. To ensure you get the best rates and guaranteed admission for this flamenco-pop crossover event, fans should book directly through the official Platinumlist Dubai website or the Dubai Opera box office.

If primary tickets are sold out or you are searching for specific premium seating that is no longer available on the official site, you can turn to trusted secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

How much are India Martinez tickets?

Currently, the cheapest tickets for India Martinez in Dubai are priced starting at approximately 120 AED.

As you move closer to the stage, prices naturally increase. Mid-range seating typically falls between 250 AED and 450 AED.

For those looking for the ultimate luxury experience, premium and VIP tickets can exceed 600 AED. These higher-tier options often include better sightlines and more comfortable seating within the prestigious Auditorium at Dubai Opera.

Prices are subject to change based on demand, so checking the latest listings to stay updated on the current market rate. If you see a ticket within your budget, it is recommended to act fast, as the 120 AED tickets are likely to be the first to disappear.

Everything you need to know about Dubai Opera

The Dubai Opera is more than just a venue; it is a masterpiece of contemporary architecture and the soul of the city’s performing arts scene.

Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, right next to the iconic Burj Khalifa, the venue is designed to resemble a traditional dhow, a tribute to the maritime history of the Emirates.

For those driving, ample parking is available in the Downtown area. Inside, the seating is tiered to provide excellent visibility from almost every angle, though the front stalls and royal boxes remain the most coveted spots for their proximity to the artist.