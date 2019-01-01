‘Incredible Klopp lives and breathes Liverpool job’ – Wagner salutes FIFA Best nominee

A close friend of the Reds manager has hailed the work ethic of a fellow German and is hoping to see him land more major silverware at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp “lives and breathes” his job at , says David Wagner, with the German fully deserving of his FIFA Best nomination.

The Reds boss is among the contenders for the coaching prize at the 2019 awards staged by world football’s governing body.

He is in contention after guiding his side to glory last season, and a runner-up finish in a thrilling Premier League title race.

European silverware is considered to be just reward for a highly-rated coach and his exciting side.

Klopp has dedicated himself to a demanding role at Anfield and earned plenty of plaudits along the way, becoming an honorary Scouser in the eyes of many Merseyside natives.

Wagner, who is a close friend of a fellow German he worked alongside at , is hoping to see more honours come the 52-year-old’s way.

He told FIFA’s official website: “Sometimes you need a little bit of luck to win a title, but he absolutely deserved this.

“He lives and breathes this job 100 per cent, he thinks about football or his team every minute of every day.

“That’s the way good coaches are, you can’t simply switch off from what might happen to the team tomorrow, next week or in an hour’s time.

“What he’s already achieved in the time he’s had with Liverpool is incredible.”

Wagner is confident that Klopp will deliver more success at Liverpool.

The Reds have opened the 2019-20 Premier League campaign with back-to-back wins and a UEFA Super Cup triumph, with domestic dominance considered to be a top priority for them this term.

“I hope that he goes one better this year and takes the Premier League title, even though we all know that that’s easier said than done,” said former Huddersfield boss Wagner.

“He and his lads will work incredibly hard for it, but that league is such a tight one.

“He’s really put on a show with them up until now though. I hope he wins the title with them this season.”

Liverpool will be back in action on Saturday, with Arsenal set to present another stern test of their credentials after claiming successive victories of their own at the start of the new season.