Pedri, the Spain star, has kept a promise he made during the 2026 World Cup.

Tribuna reported that the Barcelona star showed off platinum blonde hair after Spain were crowned champions.

He had pledged to change his hair colour if La Roja won the World Cup.

Pedri revealed the striking new look on Instagram, posting a photo of his dyed hair alongside a cheeky caption: "Promises must be kept. World champion = blond Pedri".

The new style has already turned heads. Pedri, though, is not the only Spain star to have celebrated the World Cup in eye-catching fashion.

Gavi dyed his hair a bright neon pink, while Marc Cucurella went even further, getting a tattoo of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente's face inked on his skin.

Now, after a well-earned break, Pedri is preparing to return to duty with Barcelona.