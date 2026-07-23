Manchester City announced, on Thursday evening, the official signing of player Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

According to the Manchester City website, the England international has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The 23-year-old began his career with Newcastle before moving to Nottingham Forest in 2024, where he quickly became one of the key figures at the City Ground.

Now City's most expensive signing in history, Anderson is a complete midfielder equally at home defending and attacking. He brings huge energy to the middle of the park, allied to strong tackling and a creative passing range. That mix has made him one of the most prominent young talents in the Premier League.

His verdict after sealing the move? Anderson told his new club's website: "Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the squad they have is amazing and strong in every position."

He continued: "As soon as I knew they wanted to sign me, I was completely determined to complete this deal."

"As a footballer, you always want to test yourself at the highest level, and joining Manchester City gives me this opportunity," he added.

Anderson was emphatic on his ambitions: "Manchester City was built to win titles and compete at the highest level, and this is something that excites any footballer."

The BBC reported the deal was worth £116 million. That would have made Anderson the most expensive player in the history of British football, before Morgan Rogers' £117 million move from Aston Villa to Chelsea pipped him to the record.