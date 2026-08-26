The Italian Football Federation announced on Wednesday that it was withdrawing its support for Gianni Infantino's candidacy in the elections for the presidency of world governing body FIFA, scheduled for March 2027.

In an official statement, the Italian Federation said the decision expresses "clearly and transparently" its position, falling fully in line with European governing body UEFA and its president Aleksander Ceferin. The move reflects growing opposition to Infantino's recent initiatives on FIFA governance and the development of international competitions.

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Giovanni Malagò, president of the Italian Federation, said: "We will continue to work alongside UEFA and the other European federations, to promote the idea of a football based on merit, solidarity, sustainability and the centrality of the fans".

"We believe in the model of dialogue, listening and shared responsibility, which has so far allowed football to grow and innovate, while at the same time defending its core principles," he continued.

Italy's decision lands amid rising European opposition to Infantino, particularly over governance and the way major decisions are taken inside FIFA.

The dispute has sharpened in recent weeks. FIFA proposed selling part of the future commercial rights to the World Cup before withdrawing the idea.

Six Scandinavian federations recently declared they had lost confidence in Infantino, who holds both Italian and Swiss nationalities. They demanded reforms guaranteeing independence and accountability, plus clearer mechanisms for decision-making within FIFA.

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