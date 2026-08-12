One year on from his exit, the Red Castle has thrown its doors open once more to a loyal son. It is a move that lays bare the coaching staff's faith in players who deliver when the stakes are highest.

Al-Ahly confirmed on Wednesday evening that midfielder Akram Tawfik will return to the squad in the current summer window, signing a three-year deal on a free transfer.

According to the club's official website, contracts chief Essam Serageldin wrapped up every financial and administrative detail of the deal, working hand in hand with football director Wael Gomaa.

Tawfik arrives after mutually terminating his contract with Qatari side Al-Shamal, the club he joined in the summer of 2025. He spent a single season there before choosing to come home.

The move makes Tawfik Al-Ahly's fifth signing of the window, following Ali Mahmoud, Aktay Abdullah, Sofiane Ben Djedidi and Moncef Bakrar.

Preparations for the new 2026-2027 season are already under way at a closed training camp in Spain. It features a mouthwatering clash with Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy on 19 August.