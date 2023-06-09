‘Impossible’ – Luis Suarez rules out Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami as former Barcelona striker reacts to MLS transfer talk

Luis Suarez has ruled out the prospect of being reunited with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, claiming that such a move would be “impossible” for him.

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Uruguayan striker has become the latest high-profile figure to be linked with a switch to MLS. Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is already heading to Florida, with the legendary Argentine forward opting to start afresh in the United States after hitting free agency at Paris Saint-Germain. He is now seeing Inter Miami linked with a number of established stars that he has previously played alongside, but 36-year-old frontman Suarez claims that he will be remaining in Brazil after committing to a two-year contract at Gremio.

WHAT THEY SAID: Suarez has told El Observador when quizzed on the reports suggesting that he could soon be turning out alongside Messi once more: “This is false, it is impossible. I am very happy at Gremio and I have a contract until 2024.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez moved to Porto Alegre in December 2022 and has hit 11 goals for Gremio through 24 appearances. He previously worked with Messi at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020 – finding the target on 198 occasions through 283 outings as La Liga and Champions League glory was savoured.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is set to make his way to America in July, having agreed an initial two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miam. He could be joined by familiar faces at some stage – with the rumour mill suggesting that ex-Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets and fellow 2022 World Cup winner Angel Di Maria are in the sights of the David Beckham co-owned franchise in Fort Lauderdale.