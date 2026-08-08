Imminent failure: Barcelona prepare two deals with the "Alvarez" budget

Barcelona's struggle to get the Julián Álvarez deal over the line could force the Catalan club into a rethink of their transfer priorities.

According to journalist Víctor Navarro, Barcelona are weighing up a move for Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte to offset the imminent loan exit of Ronald Araújo to Liverpool. Sporting director Deco has started sounding out the possibility of landing the Spanish defender.

The plan carries real weight for Barcelona's budget. Should the club walk away from an Álvarez deal with Atlético Madrid, the money earmarked for that transfer could instead go towards signing Manchester City star Rodri alongside a new defender in Laporte.

Laporte fits the bill as a way to bolster the backline. The Spain international shone for his country at the 2026 World Cup and proved one of the key figures in their triumph, while a successful partnership with Pau Cubarsí makes him an ideal option for Hansi Flick's side.

Beyond the identity of the incoming defender, Flick also plans to lean on Barcelona academy talent Álvaro Cortés next season.

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