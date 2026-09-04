Imminent announcement: Benzema begins the countdown to settling his future

Uncertainty surrounds the future of French striker Karim Benzema, after his contract with Saudi club Al-Hilal was terminated by mutual consent.

Foot Mercato report that Benzema's next destination should become clear very soon.

Reliable journalist Bertrand Latour, speaking on the Late Football Club programme, said Benzema will end the uncertainty over his career in no time at all.

Now 38 and the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, Benzema is a free agent and can sign with whoever he likes.

Latour stressed: "We will know Karim Benzema's future in a very short time."

A swift announcement is expected, then, on a player who has "not yet made a decision about retiring from football".

His adventure with Al-Hilal lasted only half a season. The club signed him from Al-Ittihad of Jeddah last winter, and the former Real Madrid striker scored 9 goals and provided two assists in 10 Saudi Roshn League matches wearing the shirt of the Leader.

A return to Europe, and specifically to Olympique Lyonnais, the club where he grew up, looks unlikely for now. Several other options remain open.

He could stay in Saudi Arabia, or he could try his hand in the American league.

As a free agent, the French striker must decide quickly on the destination that could shape the last great challenge of his career.

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