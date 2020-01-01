I’m proud of Juventus interest – Aouar

The 21-year-old is set to be hot property in the summer market, with Chelsea also linked with a potential swoop

midfielder Houssem Aouar says he is “proud” that have been linked with a move for him in the recent past.

Aouar is expected to attract a good deal of interest in the summer transfer market, with also associated with a potential move.

The Under-21 international, though, will have done his hopes of moving to Juventus no harm at all after a strong first-leg display when the clubs met in the last-16, with the 21-year-old setting up Lucas Tousart for the only goal of the game, giving OL a slight edge ahead of the return match in Turin.

More teams

The locally bred talent has previously been cool on transfer speculation and he has once again insisted that he is focused fully on Lyon, though he admits that it has been nice to be associated with Juve.

“I’ve listened to it all with a good deal of pride, but I repeat, I’m going to try not to pollute my mind,” he told a media conference. “There’s a great end to the season to come with the club. We can win a title, eliminate a great team like Juventus and we still believe that we can finish in the top three, so we’re going to focus on that.”

Aouar is yet to receive full international honours but has been tipped for a potential place at . However, he has said that is not his priority.

“I’m very satisfied with the performances I have produced lately, but there a lot of important matches to come with the team and I am 100% focused on them,” he said.

“It all depends on how I perform on the field.

Article continues below

“It’s true that the French team are struggling a bit due to injuries or lack of playing time, but they are very big players who bring a lot to their clubs.

“I watch them like any football supporter, but I’m focused on what I can do.”

Lyon, meanwhile, have received the news that January addition Bruno Guimaraes has been called up to the squad for the first time after impressing in his early weeks in Europe.