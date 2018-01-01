'I'm not done with you yet' - Ibrahimovic confirms LA Galaxy stay

The Swedish striker has announced his decision to remain with his current club amidst speculation about his future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that he is staying in the with .

There was a great deal of speculation surrounding the star striker's future, with strong links to former club until they ruled out a deal last week.

However, it seems the mercurial forward is set for another season in Los Angeles following his typically dramatic announcement via a social media post.

MLZ Im not done with you yet pic.twitter.com/1F68siOV16 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 17, 2018

Ibrahimovic scored 22 goals and notched seven assists in 27 league games for LA Galaxy as he continued to defy the ageing process after joining on a free transfer from and scoring his 500th career goal in acrobatic fashion against Toronto. The striker ended up winning the MLS Goal of the Year award and beat Wayne Rooney to best newcomer.

However, LA Galaxy lost their final game of the campaign against when they needed a draw to qualify for the playoffs and the veteran forward clearly feels that he has unfinished business in the MLS.

He has won league titles almost everywhere he has gone, including in with , with , and Milan, with and in with .

His brief spell in with United saw him help the Red Devils to and EFL Cup triumphs, although the trophy evaded his grasp.

Had he left LA Galaxy, it would have been the first club of his career since where he had not won any silverware.

There was strong interest in the 37-year-old, however, from Milan, as well as links to Malmo in his native and a temporary deal back to Jose Mourinho's struggling United, but he has turned down all offers to remain in Los Angeles.

The exact details of Ibrahmovic's new deal are as yet unconfirmed.

Ibrahimovic will kick off the new MLS campaign with LA Galaxy in March 2019 and will be hoping to finish the season at the end of the calendar year with some more silverware to add to his glittering collection.