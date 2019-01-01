'I'm here to start' - Laporte not concerned by potential new Man City signings

The French defender is hoping he will still feature regularly at Etihad Stadium next season regardless of whether or not any new players arrive

Aymeric Laporte has insisted he is ready to fight for his starting spot at irrespective of the club's transfer activity before the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The French defender joined up with Pep Guardiola's squad in January 2018, after completing a £57 million ($71m) switch from Athletic Bilbao.

The 25-year-old has since gone on to appear in 64 matches for City across all competitions, helping the club earn back to back Premier League titles along with two Carabo Cups and the .

There has been some suggestion that Guardiola will try to bring in a new centre-back during the current transfer window, after Vincent Kompany's decision to rejoin back in May.

The Spanish boss is not certain a deal will be pushed over the line before the August 8 deadline, but Laporte is not worried either way.

He is fully focused on nailing down a starting role at the Etihad Stadium again next term, but also concedes that the final decision will be out his hands.

"Hopefully it can be the same this year. I'm here to start. I'm going to work for that," Laporte told Sky Sports.

"I don't know [if the club will buy]. Ask Pep what he wants. I think the three of us [Laporte, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi] are putting ourselves forward to play every game, but we don't decide. The club decides for us."

Guardiola has only managed to bring in Spanish midfielder Rodri from and full-back Angelino from so far this summer, but City continue to be linked with a number of high profile names.

Leicester's Harry Maguire has been mooted as a potential target, while ex- and star Dani Alves has been tipped to reunite with Guardiola in Manchester after leaving Paris Saint Germain.

City have been focusing on pre-season duties in the meantime, most recently suffering a penalty shootout defeat to Wolves in the Premier League Asia Trophy final on Saturday.

Next up for the Citizens is a clash with Hong Kong-based club Kitchee on Wednesday, before a showdown against Yokohama three days later as their tour of the far east continues.

Guardiola's side will then begin to prepare for a Community Shield tie against on August 4, which precludes their 2019-20 season opener against West Ham.