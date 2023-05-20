Ilkay Gundogan set to STAY at Man City and snub Barcelona after breakthrough in contract negotiations

With a lot of speculation surrounding Ilkay Gundogan's future, linking him with Barcelona, it now looks like he could be staying at Manchester City.

Gundogan inching closer to renewal

Future to be resolved after months of speculation

Barcelona were keen to sign him

WHAT HAPPENED? After weeks and months of immense speculation regarding his future, Gundogan has inclined towards committing his future at Manchester City, according to The Times. The midfielder was heavily linked with a free transfer to Barcelona during the majority of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following reports that Gundogan was open to moving to Spain, in addition to his wife being 'fed up' with life in England, Gundogan looked set to be signed by the Catalans. They had planned to bring in the midfielder on a free transfer and add depth to their midfield following the announcement that Sergio Busquets was leaving the club at the end of the campaign.

However, City look on course to win their first Champions League title in the club's history and under Pep Guardiola, while also set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final. They could win the treble since they have already won the Premier League, as confirmed on Saturday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Signed by the Cityzens in 2016, the 32-year-old is set to receive a fresh deal from the club. City previously offered the German only a one-year deal, much to the displeasure of Gundogan. But The Times are reporting that the club are now prepared to offer him a longer deal, which has resulted in such a dramatic U-turn in his future.

Gundogan has been in scintillating form, helping City bury Arsenal in the league with their typical end-of-season quality. He has taken his goalscoring prowess up by a few notches, scoring four goals in his last four games.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GUNDOGAN & MAN CITY? The Citizens have already wrapped up the league with four games to go. Their next game is away at Brighton on Wednesday, May 24. They play the FA Cup final against Man Utd on June 3, followed by their second Champions League final on June 10.