‘If Zidane can return to Real Madrid why can’t Mourinho?’ – Everyone wants second chance, says Mijatovic

The former Blancos striker is aware of the rumours suggesting that a prominent Porgutuese coach could soon be heading back to the Santiago Bernabeu

Jose Mourinho is once again being linked with a return to and Predrag Mijatovic sees no reason why such an appointment should not be made given that Zinedine Zidane was brought back to the club.

A French tactician currently taking in his second spell in charge of the Blancos finds himself falling under ever-increasing pressure.

Goal has learned that certain members of the Santiago Bernabeu board are losing patience with the coaching regime in place at present and are considering another change.

Mourinho, who previously spent three years with the Liga giants between 2010 and 2013, has been mooted as a possible candidate to fill a demanding managerial role should it become available.

Mijatovic would be in support of such a move, with everyone who has ever graced the books in Madrid eager to get a second bite of the cherry.

The former frontman told El Larguero: “If Zidane came back and I thought that would never happen, why can't Mourinho return to Real Madrid?

“All of the managers who go through Madrid want to come back because they want to fix things that they did during their time at the club.

“But Madrid have a manager, his name is Zidane and you have to respect that.”

Madrid have once again been struggling for consistency in 2019-20, with that fact highlighted by a 1-0 defeat at Real Mallorca in their most recent outing.

Mijatovic believes the Blancos are still short in a few areas of the field, with midfield reinforcements likely to be a top priority for the winter transfer window.

He added: “At the start of the season, I said that Madrid were lacking in midfield.

“Against Mallorca, there was just one defensive player, Casemiro. The others are attackers and they left holes behind them. They have to put up with it until January.”

Those at Real’s disposal are preparing themselves for a crucial clash with on Wednesday.

The outcome of that game could have big implications for Zidane and Co., but Mijatovic expects an experienced outfit to have too much for their Turkish hosts in Istanbul.

He said: “I am excited to see the game and I have a good feeling.

“I heard the press conference from [Sergio] Ramos and Zidane and I also have some information that the team know how important the game is.

“They'll do everything to win and they only see value in a victory.”