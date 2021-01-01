'If it were against Bayern, the referee would have whistled' - Reus rages after Dortmund defeat

The forward believes Bayern's crucial third goal would have been ruled out had it been the other way around

Marco Reus couldn’t hide his fury with the officials after Borussia Dortmund slipped to a late 4-2 defeat against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Dortmund looked set to secure a well-earned point at the Allianz Arena before Leon Goretzka drilled Bayern in front with two minutes remaining.

Reus, though, felt the referee should have blown for foul in the build-up and questioned whether the official would have come to the same conclusion had it been the other way around.

What happened in Der Klassiker?

Dortmund made the perfect start with Erling Haaland striking twice within the first nine minutes.

Robert Lewandowski tapped home Leroy Sane’s cross to bring Bayern back into the game, before levelling from the spot shortly before half-time.

Goretzka then put Bayern ahead for the first time in the match before Lewandowski completed his hat-trick moments later to send the Bavarian giants back to the top of the table.

What did Reus say?

Dortmund felt there was a foul on Emre Can by Leroy Sane before Bayern's third goal.

“For me it is a clear foul," he told Sky Germany.

“I’ll be honest: If it were against Bayern, the referee would have whistled 100 per cent. It is like that. Nothing to add.”

Muller responds

Thomas Muller played down the incident when told about Reus’ comments. “I don’t think we want such tackles to be blown for fouls at the halfway line,” he said. “Otherwise it would be stop-start.

“I wouldn’t have seen it as a foul against us either, you can believe me or not. There is nothing worse than when everything is always blown the same way.”

