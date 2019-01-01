'If I say something you twist my words' – Pochettino unimpressed by question on Carabao Cup priority

The Spurs boss was not happy when asked if less importance would be placed on Tuesday's clash with Colchester

Mauricio Pochettino took issue with a question regarding how seriously will take the this year, the Argentine boss stating that he didn't want to answer because the media would twist his words.

Spurs take on Colchester United on Tuesday night following a disappointing start to their 2019-20 campaign, recording only two wins from six league matches and drawing their group stage opener against Olympiacos.

Big things were expected of the Lilywhites this season, however, having finished as runners up to eventual European champions and securing a fourth-place finish in domestic league action to secure top tier football on the continent once again.

After a poor start this term, Pochettino was asked just how seriously Tottenham would take lesser cup competitions as the club seek to rediscover top form.

“How seriously? Like all the games,” the irked manager responded. “We took [Leicester] seriously and we took seriously the game we lost against Newcastle. We are going to take everything seriously.

“We need to avoid this type of question because it's a question that [suggests] we don't take matches seriously.

“If we play Hugo Lloris – because he didn't play [against Leicester] – are we going to take it more seriously than if we play Paulo Gazzaniga? Did we take [Leicester] less seriously because we played Paulo instead of Hugo?

Article continues below

“This type of question we need to avoid because we show a lack of respect to the squad and the players. I don't want to be rude with you because I am a nice person, but it surprises me this type of question because if I say something you twist my words.

“All the competitions we take seriously. The young players need games to improve and try to show their quality and maybe fight for a place in the starting XI in the Champions League or the Premier League.

“We are going to have a mix. We will assess the squad because we are going to have a very tough period and we need to manage that. We are going to be there (at Colchester) trying to win the game.”