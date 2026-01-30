How to get ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets: Fixtures, teams, ticket prices & more

The cricketing world unites in the Asian sub-continent over the coming weeks as 20 international sides go head-to-head for global T20 glory. You could get close to all the thrilling crease action by booking tickets today. Don’t delay, the tournament gets underway with three matches on February 7. Including the Final on March 8, there are 55 matches in total taking place on Indian and Sri Lankan soil during the course of the World Cup.
T20 cricket continues to grow in popularity year in year out. The huge success of the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash in Australia helped spawn numerous T20 leagues all over the world. As well as enthralling traditional cricket fans, it also enticed a whole new audience to the sport.
There will be no shortage of spectacular shots, devilish deliveries, and cracking catches during the month-long tournament, and you could be there to experience it. But how much can fans expect to pay for match tickets? What does the schedule look like? And how can you buy tickets? Let GOAL bring you all the vital information and details.
When is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will take place in venues across Sri Lanka and India from Saturday, February 7, through to Sunday, March 8. The tournament breaks down as follows:
|Date
|Stage
|Tickets
|February 7-20
|Group stage
|Tickets
|February 21 – March 1
|Super 8 stage
|Tickets
|March 4 & 5
|Semi Finals
|Tickets
|March 8
|Final
|Tickets
What to expect from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?
Individual endeavours and club honours are put to one side, though over the coming weeks, as the best T20 players on the planet come together with their fellow countrymen in search of national acclaim. While millions will be eagerly tuning in to watch all the action unfold, thousands will also be heading to the various venues and matches.
Sri Lanka and India have both individually hosted the T20 World Cup before, in 2012 and 2016, respectively. However, the huge cricketing nations come together as co-hosts on this occasion. Co-hosting the T20 World Cup is nothing new, of course. UAE and Oman shared the honours in 2021, and the West Indies and the United States both staged the 2024 edition.
India, who were the inaugural T20 World Cup champions in 2007, finally got their hands on the trophy once again in 2024. They now aim to become the first ever nation to successfully defend their T20 crown and the first ever host nation to take the honours.
How to buy ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets
Official tickets for the T20 World Cup 2026 can be purchased on the Cricket World Cup site, which redirects to BookMyShow, the tournament's ticketing partner. Fans can filter tickets by ‘Team’ to follow all the games of a chosen side, or by ‘Venue’ to view every match scheduled at a stadium.
The first phase of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opened on December 11, 2025. More than 2 million tickets went on sale during this opening sales window. Organisers hoped that the low and affordable pricing policy, which was in place during the first phase, would give all cricket fans a fair and equal opportunity to purchase tickets.
The second phase of ticket sales opened on January 14.
Some matches may be more popular than others, which could mean you may struggle to purchase tickets when required. However, StubHub gives you and others another chance to secure your spot at one of the greatest sporting events in the world, if you're looking for a last-minute ticket.
How much do ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets cost?
During the first phase of ticket sales for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches, prices started from just INR 100 in India and LKR 1000 in Sri Lanka. Match tickets are still available at those prices, although you’ll have to pay more to secure seats at some of the marquee encounters.
It’s worth checking out secondary resellers, such as StubHub, if you’re struggling to purchase tickets for certain matches, as some may sell out early through official channels or have limited stock. StubHub tickets are currently available.
What is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 format?
The 20 qualifying teams are divided into four groups of five each. In the group stage, each team will play four matches against the other teams in a round-robin format.
The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 8 stage, where they will be placed into two groups of four teams each.
Teams will play three matches against the other teams in their Super 8 group, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockouts (the semi-finals and then final).
Where are the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches taking place?
In November, the ICC announced the Indian and Sri Lankan venues that would stage matches during the T20 World Cup 2026. They are as follows:
India
- Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium
- Chennai: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium
- Kolkata: Eden Gardens
- Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium
Sri Lanka
- Colombo: NR.Premadasa Stadium
- Colombo: Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground
- Kandy: Pallekele Cricket Stadium
What is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule
|Date
|Match
|Group/Stage
|Venue
|Tickets
|Sat, Feb 7
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|Group A
|SSC, Colombo
|Tickets
|West Indies vs Bangladesh
|Group C
|Kolkata
|Tickets
|India vs USA
|Group A
|Mumbai
|Tickets
|Sun, Feb 8
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Group D
|Chennai
|Tickets
|England vs Nepal
|Group C
|Mumbai
|Tickets
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|Group B
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Tickets
|Mon, Feb 9
|Bangladesh vs Italy
|Group C
|Kolkata
|Tickets
|Zimbabwe vs Oman
|Group B
|SSC, Colombo
|Tickets
|South Africa vs Canada
|Group D
|Ahmedabad
|Tickets
|Tue, Feb 10
|Netherlands vs Namibia
|Group A
|Delhi
|Tickets
|New Zealand vs UAE
|Group D
|Chennai
|Tickets
|Pakistan vs USA
|Group A
|SSC, Colombo
|Tickets
|Wed, Feb 11
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Group D
|Ahmedabad
|Tickets
|Australia vs Ireland
|Group B
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Tickets
|England vs West Indies
|Group C
|Mumbai
|Tickets
|Thu, Feb 12
|Sri Lanka vs Oman
|Group B
|Kandy
|Tickets
|Nepal vs Italy
|Group C
|Mumbai
|Tickets
|India vs Namibia
|Group A
|New Delhi
|Tickets
|Fri, Feb 13
|Australia vs Zimbabwe
|Group B
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Tickets
|Canada vs UAE
|Group D
|Delhi
|Tickets
|USA vs Netherlands
|Group A
|Chennai
|Tickets
|Sat, Feb 14
|Ireland vs Oman
|Group B
|SSC, Colombo
|Tickets
|England vs Bangladesh
|Group C
|Kolkata
|Tickets
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Group D
|Ahmedabad
|Tickets
|Sun, Feb 15
|West Indies vs Nepal
|Group C
|Mumbai
|Tickets
|USA vs Namibia
|Group A
|Chennai
|Tickets
|India vs Pakistan
|Group A
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Tickets
|Mon, Feb 16
|Afghanistan vs UAE
|Group D
|Delhi
|Tickets
|England vs Italy
|Group C
|Kolkata
|Tickets
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Group B
|Kandy
|Tickets
|Tue, Feb 17
|New Zealand vs Canada
|Group D
|Chennai
|Tickets
|Ireland vs Zimbabwe
|Group B
|Kandy
|Tickets
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|Group C
|Mumbai
|Tickets
|Wed, Feb 18
|South Africa vs UAE
|Group D
|Delhi
|Tickets
|Pakistan vs Namibia
|Group A
|SSC, Colombo
|Tickets
|India vs Netherlands
|Group A
|Ahmedabad
|Tickets
|Thu, Feb 19
|West Indies vs Italy
|Group C
|Kolkata
|Tickets
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|Group B
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Tickets
|Afghanistan vs Canada
|Group D
|Chennai
|Tickets
|Fri, Feb 20
|Australia vs Oman
|Group B
|Kandy
|Tickets
|Sat, Feb 21
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Tickets
|Sun, Feb 22
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Kandy
|Tickets
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Ahmedabad
|Tickets
|Mon, Feb 23
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Mumbai
|Tickets
|Tue, Feb 24
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Kandy
|Tickets
|Wed, Feb 25
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Tickets
|Thu, Feb 26
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Ahmedabad
|Tickets
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Chennai
|Tickets
|Fri, Feb 27
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Premadasa, Colombo
|Tickets
|Sat, Feb 28
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Kandy
|Tickets
|Sun, Mar 1
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Delhi
|Tickets
|TBC
|Super Eight
|Kolkata
|Tickets
|Wed, Mar 4
|TBC
|Semi-Finals
|Kolkata/Colombo
|Tickets
|Mon, Mar 5
|TBC
|Semi-Finals
|Mumbai
|Tickets
|Sun, Mar 8
|TBC
|Final
|Ahmedabad/Colombo
|Tickets
Who’s playing at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?
Twenty teams are playing at the T20 World Cup 2026. They are the two tournament hosts, the top seven teams from the last T20 World Cup (2024), the three highest-ranked teams in the ICC T20 rankings (those that haven't been included already) and eight other teams determined through regional qualifiers.
Group A
- India
- Pakistan
- United States
- Netherlands
- Namibia
Group B
- Australia
- Sri Lanka
- Ireland
- Zimbabwe
- Oman
Group C
- England
- West Indies
- Nepal
- Italy
- Scotland
Group D
- New Zealand
- South Africa
- Afghanistan
- Canada
- United Arab Emirates