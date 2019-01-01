Icardi close to making peace with Inter, says Wanda Nara

The striker has missed his side's last nine games but appears close to bringing an end to his dispute with the club

Mauro Icardi is close to restoring peace with amid his ongoing exile from the squad, his agent and wife, Wanda Nara, has asserted.

The Argentine striker has missed the club's last nine matches after being stripped of the captaincy in early February, at a time where rumours swirled that he might leave at the end of the season despite positive talks over a new contract.

And although Inter have won five of those games, including a victory over fierce rivals , Luciano Spalletti's team have dropped to fourth in the Italian top-flight and crashed out of the at the last-16 stage.

But the Nerazzurri may have their top scorer back before long, as the 26-year-old's representative believes an amicable solution is on the cards.

"I know nothing about the possible meeting on Friday," Nara said on Canal 5 programme Tiki Taka. "I talked to [director Giuseppe] Marotta and peace is near. If Mauro meets up with the coach on Friday, they will have to talk to each other."

The official explanation has been that Icardi is being kept out because of a knee injury, while director Giuseppe Marotta has dismissed talk of a dispute between the two parties.

Nara confirmed that Icardi is on the way back to fitness and insists he has a good relationship with all of his Inter team-mates.

"Mauro is recovering from the knee problem, which is real," she said. "He didn't skip a day and before he always played through pain, to show how much he cares about Inter. As soon as he is able he will come back, there are no problems with the team.

"We've reviewed all the players' statements and no one has ever spoken ill of Icardi. They say so many things but people confuse me with my husband, what he thinks is not what I think. He never asked for a raise and not it has never been a question of money."

Inter are in action again on March 31 when they host , who sit seventh in .