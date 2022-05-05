Ibrox electric as Rangers reach first European final since 2008
Rangers have reached a European final for the first time since 2008 as the Scottish giants took down RB Leipzig to book a place in the Europa League final.
Goals from James Tavernier and Glen Kamara gave Rangers the lead before RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku leveled the aggregate scoreline.
But Ibrox would be sent into a state of euphoria in the 80th minute as John Lundstram fired the club into the finale, where they'll meet another German side in Eintracht Frankfurt.
Editors' Picks
- Guardiola must pick up Man City players fast after Real Madrid disappointment and secure Premier League title
- Arsenal vs Spurs: Who will win the crucial top-four battle for Champions League football?
- Dawn Astle: How can you justify heading in football when it’s killing people?
- Bellerin's Arsenal future: What's next for Gunners loan star after Real Betis cup glory?
Watch: Lundstram's winner
Watch: Incredible scenes at Ibrox
A return to a European final
Rangers are in the finale of a European competition for the first time since 2008, when they reached the finale of the Europa League, then called the UEFA Cup.
They lost that match to Zenit St. Petersburg, with the Russian side lifting the trophy after a 2-0 triumph.
Despite their successes domestically, Rangers have only lifted one European trophy in the club's history: the 1971–72 European Cup Winners' Cup.
On that day, the Scottish giants topped Dynamo Moscow 3-2 behind a brace from Willie Johnston and a goal from Colin Stein.