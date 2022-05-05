Ibrox electric as Rangers reach first European final since 2008

Rangers have reached a European final for the first time since 2008 as the Scottish giants took down RB Leipzig to book a place in the Europa League final.

Goals from James Tavernier and Glen Kamara gave Rangers the lead before RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku leveled the aggregate scoreline.

But Ibrox would be sent into a state of euphoria in the 80th minute as John Lundstram fired the club into the finale, where they'll meet another German side in Eintracht Frankfurt.

Watch: Lundstram's winner

Step up, John Lundstram! 💥



He's starred for months, but that might just be his biggest moment in a Rangers jersey.



Listen to that sound! Ibrox erupts!#UEL pic.twitter.com/Nq3CJZTCid — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 5, 2022

JOHN LUNDSTRAM MOVES RANGERS WITHIN TOUCHING DISTANCE OF THE #UEL FINAL.



ABSOLUTE SCENES AT THE IBROX. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2DolW23bWT — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 5, 2022

Watch: Incredible scenes at Ibrox

Alexa, play "I'm Feeling It" 🕺 pic.twitter.com/inHk0IeAJg — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 5, 2022

A return to a European final

Rangers are in the finale of a European competition for the first time since 2008, when they reached the finale of the Europa League, then called the UEFA Cup.

They lost that match to Zenit St. Petersburg, with the Russian side lifting the trophy after a 2-0 triumph.

Despite their successes domestically, Rangers have only lifted one European trophy in the club's history: the 1971–72 European Cup Winners' Cup.

On that day, the Scottish giants topped Dynamo Moscow 3-2 behind a brace from Willie Johnston and a goal from Colin Stein.

