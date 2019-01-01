Ibrahimovic won't solve Milan's problems – Rossi

While the move to get the Swede back to San Siro might get fans excited, he won't solve the club's long-term problems, one legendary striker has said

Zlatan Ibrahimovic would not be a cure to Milan’s problems, according to Paolo Rossi.

The former international attacker has been strongly linked with a move back to following a successful spell with the in , and though 38 years old, is still considered to be a player to get fans excited.

Rossi, a former Milan striker and a legendary hitman who led to success at the 1982 World Cup, believes that supporters should not get too excited about Zlatan’s potential return to San Siro, where he played two seasons previously in the famous red and black colours before moving on to .

"I don't know if he’s likely to come back,” Rossi said to Gazzetta dello Sport of the legendary Swede. “He is a player who has had an extraordinary career, but he cannot solve Milan's problems.

“They put a patch on one hole but the water comes out of many others. He would not be an investment useful for the future but only for the next six months. So what's the use? Yes, he can give the team something, but Milan have many problems.”

Indeed, the Rossoneri lie a mere 14th in Serie A, posting six defeats and just 11 goals in their first 11 matches of the season. Despite a dire start to the season, Rossi believes the club were too quick to jettison head coach Marco Giampaolo, who was sacked in October to be replaced by Stefano Pioli.

“I am not the Milan manager but I believe that rebuilding the team is difficult,” he said. “Giampaolo was a courageous choice but then you have to give him the time to express his ideas. Now they must lead the team towards a decent position and lay the foundations for the future.”

Milan face a difficult challenge on Sunday, when they will travel to defending champions , another of Ibrahimovic’s former clubs, for their latest Serie A encounter, while after the international break they will play host to outfit , who lie seventh in the standings.