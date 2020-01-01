‘Ibrahimovic doesn’t need money or glory, he wants to play’ – Inzaghi intrigued by second coming at AC Milan

The former Rossoneri striker, who once played alongside the enigmatic Swede, expects the return of an experienced frontman to San Siro to be a success

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back at to challenge himself, says Filippo Inzaghi, with the Swedish striker having no need for “money or glory”.

The 38-year-old has collected plenty of both during a distinguished career at the very top of the game.

Spells at the likes of , , , , and have seen Ibrahimovic add to his medal collection on a regular basis.

He could have been forgiven for wanting to wind down in the latter stages of his career, but the decision has been taken to rejoin the ranks in .

Having proved that he remains a prolific presence during a memorable spell in with the , Ibrahimovic has already opened his goal account in a second stint with Milan.

His mere presence is expected to help the struggling Rossoneri rediscover a spark, with Inzaghi tipping his former team-mate to be a success at San Siro.

He told Corriere della Sera when quizzed on Milan doing a deal for Ibrahimovic: “They’ve done well. He was needed.

“I played with him and I respect him a lot. He doesn’t need money or glory. If he’s back, it means that he believes he can make a mark.

“It seems to me that he has already shown this during his first games. Even during his debut, his weight was noticed.”

While the return of Ibrahimovic has been welcomed in Milan, there is acknowledgement that there remains much work to do.

Waking a sleeping giant from its slumber is proving difficult, as Inzaghi discovered during a short spell at the helm, with the Rossoneri in need of pressing the “reset” button.

“It’s bad, but unfortunately it’s nothing new,” Inzaghi added.

“But I know [Paolo] Maldini and I trust him. I am sure that Paolo and [Zvonimir] Boban will get the club out of this situation.

“You have to reset, insert two or three of the right players every year and, above all, be patient.

“And you will need continuity in the management of the club.”

Milan currently sit 10th in the Serie A table, 10 points adrift of the top four and 21 back on title-chasing arch-rivals Inter.