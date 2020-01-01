'Ibrahimovic makes you win titles, not Jesus' - Legrottaglie reveals what Zlatan told him at Juventus

The Pescara head coach has recalled working alongside the mercurial Swede at Juve, describing him as the "strongest" of all his old team-mates

Nicola Legrottaglie has offered an insight into Zlatan Ibrahimovic's winning mentality, insisting the striker would assure his team-mates that they would win as long as they were playing alongside him.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a hugely successful career spanning two decades, winning a whole host of major honours with nine different clubs.

The 38-year-old began his career in with , before making his name at , where he established himself as one of the most talented forwards in Europe.

He went on to play for , , , Milan, , and , racking up 449 career goals in total.

Ibrahimovic called time on his adventure in the back in November and, after a month of intense transfer speculation, he ended up going back to San Siro in January.

The veteran frontman has returned to help Milan re-establish themselves as a force in after years of mediocrity and has already had a positive impact, scoring three goals in eight appearances.

Pescara boss Legrottaglie witnessed Ibrahimovic's talents up close while he was on Juve's books and says the Swede's strength and confidence in his own ability are what sets him apart from his peers.

"The strongest player I played with is Ibrahimovic. The strongest of all," Legrottaglie told Il Centro .

"Once, when we were at Juve, he said to me: 'Ibra makes you win titles, not Jesus'."

Legrottaglie added on what he learned from his experience with the Bianconeri: "Juventus leaves a mark. Even if you don't notice it, that environment marks you in a positive way.

"They inculcate your winning mentality. Sacrifice and work. When you then go to other clubs you understand why the world of Juventus is different."

Juventus have a fight on their hands to retain the Scudetto this season, with and Inter both hot on their heels after 24 fixtures.

Maurizio Sarri's men will aim to beat this weekend to maintain their advantage at the summit, before their focus switches to a tie against .

Milan, meanwhile, have fallen down to ninth in the Serie A standings but have won six of their last nine matches across all competitions.

Ibrahimovic will be back in contention for a place in Stefan Pioli's line-up when the Rossoneri travel to on Saturday.