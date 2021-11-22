'You don’t f*cking do that!' - Ibrahimovic explains why he would barge Azpilicueta again
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he purposely barged into Spain full-back Cesar Azpilicueta on international duty and explained why he would do it again.
The Sweden striker claims Azpilicueta made comments towards a team-mate, which in his eyes warranted a physical confrontation.
Azpilicueta stayed on the ground in apparent pain but avoided serious injury, while Ibrahimovic is now suspended for his nation's first World Cup play-off match.
What happened betweeen Ibra and Azpilicueta?
Ibrahimovic slammed through the back of the Chelsea man during a set piece situation on November 14, sending him tumbling to the grass.
What has been said?
"The other day in the national team, I gave a tackle to [Spain’s Azpilicueta]. I did it on purpose," Ibrahimovic admitted to The Guardian. "I’m not ashamed to say it because he did something stupid to my player. Acting big to my player. It was a stupid thing but I would still do it to make him understand: ‘You don’t f*cking do that! You don’t have balls to do it against me. But I will show you what happens if you do it to me.’ That’s why I did it.
“What can he say? He will not say it to me but he will say it to my player – who will do nothing because he’s too nice. It was not a good thing by me, but I would still do it. That’s me. I’m not ashamed to say it.
“It’s not about missing the play-offs. It’s about making the guy understand you don’t take the piss out of somebody laying [on the ground]. You don’t attack a dog that doesn’t talk.
"Attack the one able to do something. It’s too easy to pick on my teammates who are 20 years old and very nice guys. I hope he understands now.”