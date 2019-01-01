Ibrahimovic drops Napoli move hint: The San Paolo would be full every Sunday!

The Swedish striker's contract with LA Galaxy expires at the end of the year and he could be on his way back to Italy in January

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted that he is open to joining in January, saying he could replicate Diego Maradona by winning the title with them.

The Swede has been in incredible form this season, scoring 30 goals in 29 games with .

But the 38-year-old striker's contract expires at the end of December and he is being linked with a move back to .

The ex- , and star says he is not ready to retire, but has not decided on his next move.

Napoli have been listed as a potential destination for the Swedish hero and he admits he can imagine guiding them to a first league crown since 1990, when Argentine icon Maradona was the star of the show.

"My contract expires in December, but I don't think about it. I will calmly evaluate it with my family," Ibrahimovic told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"To continue playing, as I say, I must find something special that can keep the fire inside me alive.

"Regardless of the team, I want to fight for as much as possible. If I came back I would like to go for the Scudetto.

"I'm not looking for those who want me just because I'm Ibrahimovic. I'm not a zoo animal that people go to see: I can still make a difference."

Asked about a possible switch to the Stadio San Paolo, he added: "I enjoyed the documentary dedicated to Maradona, no one is like him.

"Seeing the love of that city would almost make me want to try an experience at Napoli. it would be fantastic to replicate what Diego did.

"I'm not saying that I will go there, the final decision will depend on several factors, but that is a team that creates enthusiasm.

"With me, the San Paolo would be full every Sunday. And then there's Carlo Ancelotti, a great coach."

Although he has been impressed by Napoli, Ibrahimovic still expects Juventus to win the league this term.

"Juve remain the favourites, Inter are growing," he said. "Napoli needs something more, but the others are behind."