'I would like to speak to Sir Alex!' - Fernandes wants advice from legendary ex-Man Utd boss on how to improve

The midfielder says the fact he has yet to sit down with the Red Devils great is one of his "biggest regrets" since moving to England

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he wants advice from legendary ex-Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson on how to improve his all-round game.

Fernandes has emerged as a talismanic figure in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad since joining United from Sporting CP for €55 million (£47m/$67m) in January 2020.

The Portuguese has inspired the Red Devils' rise to second in the Premier League standings and progression to the Europa League final, but he would like to sit down with Ferguson to discuss how he can reach an even higher level.

What's been said?

Asked if he has had the chance to speak to Ferguson, who won 38 trophies during his 26-year reign at Old Trafford, in his first year-and-half in Manchester, Fernandes told Inside United: "So, that is one of my biggest regrets in the club until now.



“I met him already but never had the chance to speak with him like I would like to do.

”I think everyone who watched Manchester United in the past remembers Sir Alex. [That is true] for me, growing up and seeing the club, being a fan of the club and seeing the development of the team.

“I would like to have a conversation with him and understand, from his point of view, what he thinks about me and what I can improve or still improve in my game to be better.”

Fernandes' record at United

Fernandes has already racked up 78 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, scoring 40 goals, including 28 in 2020-21 - which has seen him overtake former Chelsea star Frank Lampard as the highest-scoring midfielder in a single season in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old also has 25 assists to his name, and will likely have the chance to increase his tally in both categories when Solskjaer's side take on Fulham on Tuesday.

Fernandes on Rashford

Fernandes was also asked which attribute from one of his team-mates he would most like to take for himself, and responded by taking up the talents of Marcus Rashford in the final third.

“I think I’m not the slowest player in the world but if I would have the pace of Rashy, honestly, I would be a Ballon d’Or [winner] already," he laughed. "With the pace he has, oh my God, he’s unbelievable.

“It’s incredible the way he is and, when I talk about pace, it’s about running with the ball and without the ball, and, at the same time, the pace in his feet. The quality he has, the moves he has and the agility he has to come away from difficult situations. It’s unbelievable.”

