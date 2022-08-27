'I was wrong' - Klopp admits Liverpool need a midfielder

Jurgen Klopp conceded that he made a mistake by not signing midfield reinforcements earlier in the transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool boss also hinted that he may consider signing a new midfielder and the right player will be chosen as per the need of the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters ahead of their clash against Bournemouth, Klopp said, "I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we don’t need a midfielder and I was wrong. That’s the situation.

"But the specific point doesn’t change – we will do something but it has to be the right one. We will see.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have had a poor start to their campaign in the Premier League as they are yet to win a game in the top flight. After the first three matches, the Reds have picked up just two points and are currently placed in the bottom half of the league.

They are also plagued with multiple injuries as important midfielders including Thiago and Naby Keita are currently sidelined due to knocks.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will be looking - and expecting - to return to winning ways this weekend when they entertain Bournemouth at Anfield.