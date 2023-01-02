'I wanted Messi first!' - Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr prompts hilarious reaction from head coach Garcia

Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia joked about wanting to sign Lionel Messi when reacting to Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to the Saudi Arabian club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr confirmed a deal for Ronaldo on Friday after the 37-year-old signed a lucrative two-year contract with the Saudi outfit that is expected to make him the highest-paid player in history. In the process, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner also became the most high-profile player to grace Asian football, but Al-Nassr head coach Garcia has joked that he wanted to bring in Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi first after his World Cup-winning exploits with Argentina.

WHAT THEY SAID: During a press conference, Garcia said when reacting to confirmation of Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr: "First I wanted to bring Messi from Doha. I tried to bring Messi directly from Doha."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being linked to his new club for the past two months, the Portuguese international reportedly waited for Real Madrid after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent in November. Ronaldo had been training with the Spanish giants to stay fit over the festive period, but they showed little to no interest in re-signing the striker, which prompted him to accept Al-Nassr's offer.

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? Al-Nassr next take on Al-Ta'ee in a Saudi Pro League tie on January 5, but it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will be available to make his debut.