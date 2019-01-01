'I want to play with Neymar' - Vinicius states admiration for fellow Brazilian

The Real Madrid winger says he is hoping to learn from the Paris Saint-Germain star

Vinicius Junior says he wants to play alongside Neymar, adding that the star is the player that inspires him most.

The 18-year-old winger, who has yet to earn a senior appearance for , joined this season and has made 10 league appearances for the club this campaign.

He's begun to find a rhythm with the reigning winners, showing some of the potential that prompted Madrid to sign him from Flamengo this summer.

Vinicius' idol, though, is the former star, a player he hopes to learn from as he continued to adjust to this new level of football.

"I want to play next to Neymar, who is my idol," Vinicius told Interactive Sport.

"He's a guy I've been watching since I was little, and since he started at Santos, I have followed him closely.

"I have a great admiration for him, and he knows it."

Neymar is currently battling an injury, one that will keep him out of PSG's Champions League clash with in February.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, face off with upon their return to the Champions League while also looking to battle their way up from third in .

Knowing that, Vinicius and Madrid are set to face some pressure-filled matches, but the winger insists its something he's used to from his days in Brazil.

"The pressure is very similar," said the winger.

"[Real Madrid and Flamengo] are two of the biggest clubs in the world."

Next up for Real Madrid is quarter-final against before a La Liga match against over the weekend.