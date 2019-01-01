'I stole the ball' to secure hat-trick says Norwich City hero Pukki

The Premier League newcomers got off the mark this year thanks to the Finn's heroics and he said the win stood them in good stead

hat-trick hero Teemu Pukki has admitted he stole the ball to secure his third goal in the Canaries 3-1 win over on Saturday.

The Premier League newcomers bounced back from their opening day defeat to and won their first game in ’s top-flight since they were relegated in 2014.

Pukki, a Finland international, lead the Football League in scoring last season with 29 goals and now has four in his first seasonin England’s top-flight, but said his personal tally paled in comparison with getting his club three points.

“My first hat-trick in a Norwich shirt, so really happy about that, and three points, that’s why we came here today,” the 29-year-old striker said after the game.

“It was a great game for us, we totally deserved to win this game, so obviously really happy about it.

“Last season there were many times when I scored a couple of goals and I could never do the third one.

“So that’s something I’ve been trying to do and I think I stole the ball from Todd [Cantwell], I’m not even sure I tried to pass, I just wanted the third one.”

Pukki knows the scale of the challenge facing his team as they prepare to battle next week, but said that players like Cantwell, who assisted two of his goals against the Magpies, will help them as they bid to remain in the top division.

“It’s a great start for us and for me personally, so I can be happy about that and next week is a big game, so we can take a lot of positive things out of this for the next game.

“Todd’s been really good in the pre-season and in the Liverpool game, so it’s nice to play with him.

“Like all the other guys, they are trying to find me a lot of the time, so I just enjoy playing with the guys in this team.”

The forward, who signed a long-term deal at Carrow Road in the off-season, said the home fans in East Anglia were going to be key for the team this season.

"It was really important, we want to win a lot of games at home and with the support we are having from our fans, it is amazing to play there and amazing to score early and get points early. We can build from this."