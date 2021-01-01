'I should score' - Aubameyang apologises for wasted chances after Arsenal underwhelm against Benfica

The Gunners only mustered one goal despite creating abundant opportunities in front of net

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed one of the easiest chances he'll ever find in Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw against Benfica, side-footing a first-half shot wide of an open net from just outside the six-yard box.

The Arsenal forward, who was also flagged offside on four occasions, knows his subpar performance could prove costly. The Gunners likely need to win the continental competition to qualify for the Champions League next year given their positioning in the domestic table, and they now face a tense second leg against their Portuguese opponent next week.

Aubameyang apologised for his wastefulness on social media following the match.

Article continues below

What did Aubameyang say?

"We deserved better and i should Score couple goals today but still one Game to Go we keep going," Aubameyang wrote on Twitter.

We deserved better and i should Score couple goals today but still one Game to Go we keep going. Well done @BukayoSaka87 🌶 pic.twitter.com/geuDwU23N9 — AUBA⚡️ (@Aubameyang7) February 18, 2021

How did Mikel Arteta react to the missed chances?

"Well, these things happen," Arteta said. "He was at the end of the biggest chances that we had tonight.

"He was unlucky not to score two or three tonight because in normal circumstances that would be the case."

The bigger picture

Aubameyang was already under fire for an alleged breach of Covid-19 protocol in an incident still under investigation, so his lacklustre outing against Benfica only added to the sour mood around him. If the Gunners crash out of Europe next week, much of the blame will likely target the Gabon international.

Further reading