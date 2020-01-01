'I represent a country that doesn't accept me' - USMNT's McKennie refuses to 'shut up and dribble' in face of racial inequality

The American midfielder has been an outspoken voice for equality throughout 2020

and U.S. men's national team star Weston McKennie says that he feels like he plays for a country that doesn't accept him due to the color of his skin.

The midfielder has been an outspoken voice for racial equality since the start of 2020, speaking out several times following the death of George Floyd.

McKennie donned an armband that read "Justice for George" while playing for former club and later said that he saw it as his "responsibility and duty" to speak out.

The 22-year-old midfielder also took aim at President Donald Trump, saying that he believes the Commander in Chief is both "racist" and "ignorant".

And, in an adidas advertisement released on Monday, McKennie once again discussed his feelings on race in America, saying that he wants his legacy to be about more than just what he did on a soccer field.

"This year, at the beginning of the season, we played and the fans after the game were making monkey noises at me," McKennie said. "It's devastating.

"I went back home to Dallas and I'm afraid to drive at night just because I don't know what's going to happen if I get pulled over. I'm representing a country that possibly doesn't even accept me just for the color of my skin.

"It's definitely a bit heartbreaking. When I wore the armband, I felt it was a duty and a responsibility: one being American and two being a Black American. I just felt a need to bring awareness overseas. I got a lot of support from it. I also got hate from it.