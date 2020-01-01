'I never knew it could feel that good' - Emotional Klopp savours return of Liverpool fans in Wolves win

The Reds ran riot against Wolves as supporters were present at Anfield for the first time in months

manager Jurgen Klopp struggled to contain his emotions after seeing Reds fans return to Anfield on Sunday.

A small crowd of 2,000 were allowed to attend the Premier League clash against Wolves and Klopp's team rewarded them by claiming an emphatic 4-0 win.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip struck in the second half with a Nelson Semedo own-goal wrapping up the result late on.

More teams

While satisfied with his team's strong performance, it was the return of the Anfield faithful that really struck a chord with Klopp.

"The game, the atmosphere, it was so nice. I had goosebumps. They started 'You'll Never Walk Alone' - really nice. I never knew it could feel that good," Klopp told the BBC post-match, before starting to become emotional.

"This started in February and we were waiting to get normality back," he continued. "Normality is good - I don't think we appreciated it as much. It was very very touching.

"Wasn't it a perfect night? Whatever the weather was like outside, it was sunshine inside the stadium.

"There were a few challenges before the game - Wolves play different systems. I gave the boys information about how to press them. The boys were outstanding with how they dealt with them - our best result against Wolves."

On young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who started the game and kept an impressive clean sheet, Klopp added: "Very mature. Very calm. Very good with the ball and without the ball. It was a night to remember for him."

Wijnaldum netted a superb second goal for the Reds and though quick to dismiss questions about a new contract, he was also thrilled to have fans back at Anfield.

Article continues below

"It's wonderful - really excited when we heard supporters were allowed. It was a great feeling they were back," Wijnaldum said.

"I don't want to say it's a 'champions' performance'. We were patient, the position play was good and we scored good goals.

"The fans helped the performance a lot because they cheered during the game and before we only had the bench for support."