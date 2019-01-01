‘I never heard anybody talk about Griezmann’ - Barcelona defender Umtiti dismisses transfer speculation

The French attacker has been linked with a move to Barcelona since stating earlier this summer that he will be leaving Atletico

defender Samuel Umtiti says that he is unsure whether his international team-mate Antoine Griezmann will join him at Camp Nou next season.

attacker Griezmann was believed to be on the verge of completing a deal to the Spanish champions, before reports emerged last month suggesting that the move had been vetoed.

The switch was also put into further doubt earlier this week when Atletico president, Enrique Cerezo, revealed he is yet to hear from Barca regarding any potential move for Griezmann.

"I don't know where he's going, he didn't say,” said Cerezo. “I don't have the slightest idea where he will go. I don't think anyone knows. No one from Barca has contacted me,” he added.

With so much speculation surrounding the Atletico man, Umtiti was asked about his countryman’s future while on international duty.

"Will he be at Barcelona? That's a very good question,” Umtiti told French outlet RTL following France’s shock 2-0 defeat to Turkey on Saturday.

Asked about rumours that the transfer was vetoed by senior Barca players, Umtiti said: “The truth is, I never heard anybody talk about him in our dressing room. Maybe I wasn't there when it happened.”

It is not just Griezmann being linked with a move this summer, with speculation growing that Umtiti himself could be on the move after a disappointing campaign in 2018/19.

The former man struggled with a knee injury last season and was restricted to just 14 league appearances.

However, Umtiti was quick to distance himself from reports that he could be leaving Barca in the near future.

“I have a contract, I feel happy in Barcelona,” said the 25 year-old. “I had a complicated season but that's not a reason to have desires elsewhere. I will be in Barcelona next season.”

Next up for Griezmann, Umtiti and their French team-mates, is the slightly less daunting task of beating Andorra on Tuesday.

The world champions' poor performance against means they sit second in their qualification group, level on points with and three points behind leaders Turkey.