'I never had the chance to play under Sir Alex' - Rashford reveals 'only regret' in his career to date

The young Man Utd striker received a special award from the Football Writers' Association on Thursday

Marcus Rashford regrets just one thing so far in his professional football career: missing out on playing under legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson spent almost 30 years at the helm at Old Trafford from 1986 to 2013, overseeing a golden age for the Reds which coincided with the beginning of the Premier League era.

United lifted the top-flight crown 13 times during his tenure and also triumphed in the on two occasions; both trophies have since remained elusive since the club idol retired from his post at the end of the 2012-13 season.

Rashford made his first-team debut two years after Ferguson's retirement and admits that he would have jumped at the chance to work with him.

"For me [hearing from Ferguson] was an unbelievable experience and I think for me that is probably the only regret I have ever had in my career, never having the chance to play under Sir Alex," the forward explained after receiving a Tribute award from the Football Writers' Association on Thursday for his work providing food to children.

"It is something which is probably never going to happen now but to be on the phone with him and just have 10 or 15 minutes conversation with him was amazing and I am pleased he was aware of the situation and he wanted to help as well, so it was brilliant.

"He has always, from the beginning really, backed me with what I am doing.

"Probably when other people in sports were telling me not to do it and just focus on football, he said if I believed in that, and I believe it is the right thing to do, then he is behind it.

"Those words from him are an amazing feeling to hear that."

Ferguson sent his own video tribute to Rashford as part of the FWA ceremony, expressing his pride in seeing the young striker gain plaudits both on the field and through his work with youth food poverty.

"I would like to congratulate Marcus on his achievement and presentation tonight," he said.

"I have known him since being a kid of seven years of age, and seen him develop through the ranks of Manchester United into a truly wonderful person.

"Apart from his football life, what he has achieved in the last few months is quite astonishing, how he has helped the people in need is a truly amazing achievement.

"I would like to congratulate him on that. He has shown to young people in particular there is a different way of dealing with life.

"He has shown great humility, he has shown courage to do what he did, so this achievement is well deserved and should be recognised with what he has done.

"So Marcus, well done – fantastic achievement."