I-League Round-Up: Real Kashmir hold Gokulam Kerala, Aizawl beat NEROCA FC

Real Kashmir 0-0 Gokulam Kerala

Real Kashmir FC were held to a goalless draw against Gokulam Kerala in the I-League 2020-21 clash at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday. The Snow Leopards are now at the fifth spot with six points while Gokulam Kerala are fourth with seven.

Gokulam Kerala showed much intent in the initial minutes as they played attacking football in search of the opener. However, Real Kashmir defended well to keep the Malabarians at bay. In the 20th minute, a mistimed shot from Mayakannan fell for Philip Adjah inside the box, but he failed to find the net with just the opposition goalkeeper to beat.

Real Kashmir striker Lukman Adefemi was a lonely man in the front and could not make the most of the supply he received. Adefemi did have a clear chance to score in the 38th minute as he turned and sprinted inside the box with only the goalkeeper to beat. But he hit the ball wide off target.

In the second-half, the story of the match remained similar, as both teams failed to find the decisive pass in the final third. There weren't any clear chances to score as well. The Malabarians dominated the possession throughout the game but to no effect.

Aizawl beat NEROCA FC 2-1

Aizawl FC beat NEROCA FC 2-1 in the first match on Saturday at the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata.

PC Laldinpuia (37) and MC Malsawmzuala (56) struck for Aizawl FC while Judah Emmanuel Garcia (49') scored the lone goal for NEROCA FC. By the virtue of the victory, the Mizoram-based side moved to the second spot on the table with seven points while NEROCA FC sit at the 10th spot with four.

NEROCA began the match with attacking intent and could have opened the scoring within three minutes. Khanngam Horam collected the pass from Jude Garcia in the second minute but his shot was blocked for a corner. Horam again came close to netting a goal from the corner but his header was off target.

Aizawl, however, created a number of opportunities for themselves. They tested the goalkeeper in the 15th minute when Malsawmtluanga’s header ended up straight at the gloves off Bishorjit Singh.

Aizawl were finally rewarded for their attacking endeavour in the 37th minute as an inswinging cross delivered by Malsawmtluanga was met by Laldinpuia, who sent his header past Bishorjit Singh in the NEROCA goal.

NEROCA, however, returned in the second-half with a positive intent and equalized through Judah Emmanuel Garcia in the 49th minute. Songpu Singsit turned past his man in the centre of the park and found Garcia in space and the Trinidad and Tobago striker took a couple of touches before sending a powerful strike to the back of the net.

Both teams started to play with attacking intent to find the winner.The third goal of the game, however, came in the 56th minute through a cross from the right flank inside the NEROCA box which saw Malsawmzuala head the loose ball into the empty net.

Aizawl, however, slowed the game in the injury time after two NEROCA FC players -- Akbar Khan and Kallon Varney Kiatamba -- were sent off.