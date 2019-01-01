I-League: Mohun Bagan sign Spanish striker Salvador Perez Martinez

Mohun Bagan have added a Spanish striker to their roster...

club have roped in Spanish forward Salvador Perez Martinez, popularly known as Salva Chamorro.

The 29-year-old Spaniard started his football career with the reserve teams of and spent multiple seasons on loan at other Spanish clubs. He left for Portuguese club Tondela in 2015 but struggled to make an impact in the first team.

Upon returning to Spain two years later, Salvador signed with FC B for a short stint. He has since tested his qualities in Portuguese, and most recently with Greek club Doxa Drama where he scored four goals in 19 appearances last season.

Mohun Bagan struggled to mount a challenge for the I-League title last season and has dipped into the transfer market to boost their squad strength. Chamorro's addition to the attacking third is expected to help the team under newly-appointed head coach Kibu Vicuna.