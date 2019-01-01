I-League 2018-19: Khalid Aucho - I told East Bengal they will not win the league

The Churchill Brothers midfielder has revealed the reasons behind his exit from the Red and Golds...

Churchill Brothers midfielder Khalid Aucho had spent two months with East Bengal in a short stint last season. However, he feels that his former side does not have a squad that has the capability to win the I-League.

"I told East Bengal they will not win the league because you (they) change the team every time. To win a league, you must build a team with 11 to 15 players in the same team for at least two years," he expressed in a chat with Goal.

The Ugandan, who earned himself a fair bit of recognition among the Red and Golds' faithful, was roped in as a late signing by East Bengal ahead of the 2018 Super Cup and only played four matches in the competition with the team failing at the final hurdle against Bengaluru FC.

He had fared well in defensive midfield, which was a troublesome position for the Kolkata giants last season. But he did not sign for the Red and Golds this season and explained why.

"They (East Bengal) were offering me the same salary. So I said 'No, I am not the same person if you want to give me that money.' I told them that I will play somewhere else because I believe in my ability," Aucho revealed as East Bengal turned towards Kassim Aidara.

The 25-year-old has since joined Churchill Brothers in the current season wherein he has clocked 990 minutes in the I-League from his 11 starts and scored twice.

"(This season) we (Churchill Brothers) want to win the league, Chennai City wants to win the league, Real Kashmir wants to win the league. If they (East Bengal) win, congrats to them, but I don't think they can win this league. They must first start keeping the players. If they have that team, they have to continue with it for next season," Aucho stated.

The Red Machines are presently second in the standings despite being tied on points (25) with Real Kashmir FC after 13 rounds, five points behind league leaders Chennai City FC. East Bengal (22), in their 13th round clash, will be facing Mohun Bagan on Sunday (January 27) in the second Kolkata derby of the season.

"I just wish them (East Bengal) the best," conveyed Aucho to his former team-mates. "I cannot pick a favourite because it doesn't matter whether you are on form or not but the best team will win," he concluded.