'I hope she stays in England forever' - Amoros wants Morgan at Spurs for a 'very long time' after making WSL debut

Juan Amoros was pleased with Alex Morgan’s debut and hopes the USWNT star “stays in forever.”

Morgan joined Tottenham at the start of September, but it was only on Saturday that she made her debut.

The 31-year-old two-time World Cup winner came off the bench in the 69th minute as Spurs drew 1-1 with Reading in the Women’s Super League.

Spurs head coach Amoros feels Morgan will improve as she gains match sharpness, and hopes they will see a lot more of the American in the years ahead.

“Yeah obviously she hasn’t played for a very long time and we’re very pleased she could make her debut,” Amoros said of Morgan’s debut, which came seven months after the birth of her daughter. "I think she’s done well, she tried to do what we asked her, tried to be the outlet going forward.

"At the end of the game it was very transitional and it was one of those games that it’s difficult to get into, to control and find your feet but I think she’s done well, she’s helped on a couple of occasions. I think we’ve seen a couple of very good runs. We’re not talking about Alex scoring the winner but in this case the main thing is that she’s finally back and you all and we all can enjoy her back on a football pitch.

“We needed to be very very patient with her because obviously she was coming from giving birth and it was a very difficult readapting of the body for an elite athlete.

"We’re just going day by day, making sure that she’s enjoying herself, and I think she is, so hopefully we can develop from there."

Pressure has increased on Tottenham with the acquisition of Morgan, but Amoros feels it is an indicator of the club’s direction of travel.

He added: “It shows our development as a club. If you look at the substitutions in the second half they show who we are and what we want to be, we brought on [Elisha] Sulola, a young player from Tottenham, from London, that we’ve been developing for quite a long time and at the same time we bring on Alex Morgan who is the best No.9 of the last 10 years in women’s football.

"So that’s what we want to do, have the best players in the world together with players that we develop, local talent, and today it was a prime example of that."

Morgan’s contract runs until the end of December, although there is an option to extend, and Amoros is hopeful the relationship will be long and fruitful.

“I hope she stays in England forever,” Amoros said. “Why not? I want to have her in my team forever. At the moment she is our player and hopefully she stays with us for a very, very long time because she’s one of the best professionals and best people I’ve ever coached. So yeah, the answer would be yes.”