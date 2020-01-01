'I have 0% criticism' - Klopp urges Germany to back under-fire Low

The 60-year-old has faced mounting pressure over his side's recent poor form, but the Liverpool boss feels that he remains the right man for the job

Joachim Low has been backed to reverse his fortunes as coach by Jurgen Klopp, with the manager professing his belief that the veteran manager can take the nation far at .

The 60-year-old succeeded Jurgen Klinsmann in the top role in the wake of the 2006 World Cup and is closing in on a decade and a half at the helm next summer.

During his tenure, Low has overseen Germany's transformation into one of the pre-eminent sides in world football, with a string of top-four finishes at major tournaments culminating in a famed World Cup triumph in in 2014.

Since then however, the former man has overseen a dramatic reversal of fortunes, slipping to a group-stage exit as defending World Cup champions in and enduring two difficult Nations League campaigns since 2018.

Fears have already been stoked that Germany could be in for a rough time in 2021 during next year's rearranged Euro 2020 tournament, with Low's decision to axe long-term senior squad members in favour of younger talents having backfired significantly.

Despite the pressure however, the country's governing body have stood by their man, indicating he will still be in charge after the new year.

Reds boss Klopp - widely viewed in some quarters as a potential successor to Low down the line - has offered his backing to the beleaguered coach, stating that he feels his pedigree proves he has the capacity to bounce back.

"There is a huge chance that he will just turn things around," the 53-year-old told Welt am Sonntag. "Next year is the European Championship. Maybe he will win, maybe he will go far.

"Nobody is perfect. [But] most of us are good and Jogi is one of them. I have zero per cent criticism. The bigger effect [of certain selections] can be seen later. I trust him that he has planned it exactly that way.

"People always think that the next coach will do it better immediately., but [the coach] is not always the only reason when things go well.

"But they are not the only reason when things don't go quite so well. Jogi Low has been extremely successful for many years."