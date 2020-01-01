I feel sorry for Rashford... he'd score 40 goals for Man City - Richards

The former right-back thinks that, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne assisting the England striker, he'd be a big hit under Pep Guardiola

forward Marcus Rashford would unlock his full potential at , Micah Richards has claimed.

The international forward, 22, scored to give his side an outside chance of progressing to the final when he netted against City in a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

It was his 17th goal of the campaign but Richards, who previously turned out for the Blues at full-back, believes that the type of service that he would be offered by United's rivals would see him become an even more prolific threat.

“I feel a bit sorry for Rashford because if he was in City’s team he would get 40 goals a season,” he told Sky Sports. “Obviously on the counter with Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Jesse Lingard they look good.

“Sometimes the counter-attack is not on. Look at Man City’s midfield compared to United’s, that is no disrespect but Kevin De Bruyne’s first option is a forward pass.

“When I see United play it is always a little too safe, it is: ‘I don’t want to make a mistake today’. Look at City’s midfielders, their first option is to play forward.”

United were outplayed by their neighbours on Tuesday and face an uphill task to turn the semi-final tie around in its second leg, which will be played on January 29.

Meanwhile, they are in a fight to finish in the top four of the Premier League to secure football for next season.

After losing their previous outing in the league against Arsenal, they find themselves five points behind , having lost six times already this season.

They are also 27 points off the pace of league leaders , who have a game in hand over their rivals.

United have a busy January schedule ahead, which was made all the more intense with a 0-0 draw against Wolves that sees them replay that tie on January 15.

Before then, however, they host in the league prior to a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on January 19.