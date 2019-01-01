'I feel at home in the national team' - Richarlison not fazed by Brazil call-ups

The Everton forward has made eight appearances for the Selecao after his impressive form at Goodison Park this season

forward Richarlison is relishing the chance to play for whilst recognising the responsibility and pressure that comes with putting on the famous yellow shirt.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for this season, netting 12 goals in the Premier League which has earned him his first caps for his national team.

Richarlison scored twice on his Everton debut at Wolves back in August, and he then repeated the trick by marking his first Brazil start the following month by netting a brace against El Salvador.

He struck again for his country to win a friendly match against in November and appeared twice for Brazil in March, starting both games against and .

The former attacker has revealed that his first caps for Brazil have given him an added level of determination as he looks to remain in the squad going forward.

“I am motivated to play at a level which helps Everton and keeps me in the Brazil squad," Richarlison told Everton's official website.



“It is a big responsibility to play for Brazil. But I know how to deal with it.



“I feel at home and very happy with the national team.



“Even with the responsibility, I am very proud I can go and be in that environment.”

Richarlison is ecstatic to be a part of the Brazil squad, fulfilling a childhood dream, and he now hopes that his form can take him to the Copa America which is being held in his home country for the first time in 30 years.

The Everton man faces competition from the likes of Willian, Douglas Costa, Malcom and Vinicius Jr for his spot in the national team but he hopes to be a member of the squad for the foreseeable future.

“It is great for my confidence to be with Brazil,” he said.



“To think I am in the squad? I have been watching Brazil since I was a little kid.



“It is a very, very difficult thing to get into the Brazil national team, so when you achieve that it makes you really happy and you want it to continue for as long as possible."