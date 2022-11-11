'I don't care' - Leeds boss Jesse Marsch gives surprising answer when asked for World Cup prediction

Jesse Marsch says he doesn't care who wins the World Cup as his focus is solely on his work at Leeds.

Marsch doesn't care about World Cup winner

Leeds playing better in recent weeks

Coach earned two caps as a player with USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? Marsch was asked about the World Cup ahead of Leeds' final game before players head to Qatar. When asked to pick a winner, Marsch was quick to point out that the World Cup isn't necessarily his business.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t care," Marsch said. "I find international football interesting, but I’m fully immersed in club football and they’re like two different sports almost. So again, I just want our guys to do well so maybe the USA, shouldI pick the USA to win?"

He continued: "I think all of us are Americans, first of all, are very optimistic about our team and our young talent. The group is manageable but not easy and I think everyone in the U.S., anytime we play England, everyone gets really excited. So I will be watching that match.

"I will be cheering for the U.S and I know it will take their absolute best performance to have a chance. But I think that’s one of the things that’s uniquely American is that sense of fearlessness and we almost thrive and enjoy the moments when things are the hardest and when everyone expects us to lose, so we’ll see. It won’t be easy. I’m looking forward to it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marsch's sole focus is on Leeds, who have been playing better of late after some rocky results. Leeds have won their last two Premier League games, defeating Bournemouth and Liverpool, after losing each of their last four. The club currently sits 12th in the league, three points clear of a relegation spot.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Marsch earned two caps with the U.S. national team, making his debut on November 11, 2011, against Trinidad & Tobago. His second cap came six years later in a friendly against China in June 2007.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Leeds will have one more match before players head to the World Cup - an away trip to Tottenham.