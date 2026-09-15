The affair involving Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé continues to dominate the headlines in France, after the latest comments by the France captain sparked widespread controversy. His decision to describe himself as "the chosen one" went down badly with Dembélé and those around him, according to what the newspaper "L'Équipe" revealed.

According to the French newspaper, the Paris Saint-Germain player and his entourage were not pleased with the way Mbappé spoke about himself. Regarding the France captain as one of the leading candidates to win the Ballon d'Or is hardly surprising, mind you, especially as he has held that status for years.

Reactions in French sporting and media circles split sharply. Jérôme Rothen, during his appearance on the programme "RMC Sport", went as far as to speak of a kind of "betrayal" on Mbappé's part, before hinting that the crisis had opened up a division within the France national team.

Christophe Dugarry, also on the programme, would have none of it. He tore into Rothen, demanding that he name the players he believed made up a party in this supposed division.

"Jérôme, regarding what you are saying, I want names," Dugarry said. "You are telling me there are two groups within the team. I don't believe this nonsense! What is bothering you, Ousmane? He has won the Champions League twice and won the Ballon d'Or."

The France legend added: "You two have known each other since you were 15 years old. Are you going to be upset by an interview in which Kylian spends all his time talking about himself? He didn't say anything bad about Dembélé."

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Dugarry defends Mbappé

Dugarry pressed on with his defence of Mbappé, arguing that the France player had not directly insulted Dembélé. To his mind, the comments simply laid bare a clear difference between the personalities of the two stars and the way they deal with football and fame.

"What Kylian said is the truth," he said. "I remember when Dembélé was at Barcelona, he couldn't get up in the morning to go to training because he was playing PlayStation. Come on! Dembélé is the anti-star, and he shines because of that. He has the mentality of the anti-star. These are two visions of football. Two different footballing styles clashing. Two different personalities."

A difference, Dugarry stressed, does not mean a genuine crisis. Each player has a personality completely different from the other, and that contrast may be a natural part of their relationship within the France national team.

Turning back to Dembélé, Dugarry could see no clear reason for the Paris Saint-Germain star to take offence at Mbappé's comments. Dembélé's whole persona, after all, is built on staying out of the spotlight rather than chasing top billing.

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"I don't understand what shocks Ousmane Dembélé," Dugarry said. "He has always presented himself as a reserved, shy person, somewhat introverted, with a high team spirit. He built his career this way, and won this way. He understands this footballing philosophy. Mbappé is the complete opposite of that. Excuse me, but if their friendship cannot get past this matter, then it means it was never strong in the first place."

Even so, Dugarry admitted that certain things about the way Mbappé speaks do bother him. Chief among them: the sheer confidence in his comments, and his habit of leaning on the first person when talking about his career and status.

"There are things that bother me, such as Kylian's excessive confidence in his comments," he explained. "I find it strange that he speaks at length in the first person, and presents himself in this way... in a team sport, where he hasn't achieved a great deal despite having a lot to win."

Mbappé, Dugarry concluded, now holds the power and status to express himself however he sees fit. "Right now, Mbappé is his own source of strength today!"