'I didn't know who to trust anymore' - Jans opens up on FC Cincinnati departure after stepping down for alleged racial slur

The Dutchman says it became clear quickly that he couldn't go back to the club after the coach was investigated for a locker room incident

Former FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans says that he stepped away from the club because he "wouldn't know who to trust anymore" following a league investigation into the Dutchman's use of a racial slur.

FC Cincy announced Jans' departure on Tuesday, just days after the league opened an investigation into the alleged use of discriminatory language in the team's locker room.

Jans claimed that the word was used while quoting hip-hop lyrics when he used the slur, and the incident was reported by players to the Players Association.

After the MLSPA called for an investigation into Jans' "extremely inappropriate comments", the head coach says he realized that there was no way back with the club.

“This is very disappointing. I really had a great time there, but in a few days everything changed,” he told De Telegraaf. “I've heard things during the investigation which made me feel that íf I returned, the dressing room might still be divided, so I wouldn't know who to trust anymore.

“Therefore the club and I decided this is the best option because I can't go back to working the way I was used to. During the investigation, several things were mentioned of which I thought, 'really?' Come on. There's nothing to it...”

He added: “As far as I know, [the investigation] not that important anymore because I decided to step down. But I don't know all the ins and outs. This is bad enough already. But I think the worst is behind me. It struck me. The lawyers told me it wasn't looking good."

Jans took charge of the club for just 10 games after replacing Alan Koch last season, winning just once.

He was set to lead the club into its second MLS season after taking charge this preseason, but FC Cincy will now head into the regular season without a full-time head coach.

As for Jans, the former PEC Zwolle, Heerenveen and Groningen boss says he plans to return to the .

“I have to say goodbye to everybody and return to Cincinnati to handle the last few things,” he said. “I didn't see it coming. It's a very difficult situation, but I feel strong.

“I had a great time here and I don't think it was in the official club statement, but I want to thank everyone within the club and most definitely all the fans and the owners. It was a great experience, but unfortunately with a very abrupt and bad ending.

“The season was about to start and everything looked well. Unfortunately, life comes with disappointments and this is one of them. But I'll get over it, no worries. At home my wife still welcomes me and I think it's the same way in the Netherlands.

“I've gained a lot of support. So many great messages, hundreds of them. Recently I've read Dutch people are very satisfied with life in Holland and so am I. For that matter, this will be homecoming too.”