'I couldn’t be less interested in that' - Liverpool boss Klopp ignoring talk title race is over

The Reds appear to be cruising to a Premier League crown but their manager isn't paying any attention to the noise around his side

manager Jurgen Klopp has said he isn't paying any attention to talk that the Premier League title race is over after his side's dominating 4-0 win over on Thursday.

The first-place Reds crushed the second-place Foxes on Boxing Day, as Roberto Firmino scored a brace, James Milner netted from the penalty spot and Trent Alexander-Arnold also scored.

The win gave Liverpool a 13-point advantage over Leicester, though can close the gap to 11 points with a win over Wolves on Thursday.

Though Liverpool are heavy favourites to win their first English title since 1989-90, Klopp insists he isn't taking anything for granted with plenty of the season remaining.

‘I couldn’t be less interested in that [talk that the title race is over] to be honest," Klopp said.

"It was a good game. We finished so strong and scored some great goals. We are not listening to any of that. We are focused on our next game only.

"We can still improve… how we manage games, how we defended in the first half. But we can enjoy this amazing win. And tomorrow we start again."

No team has ever failed to win the title with a 13-point lead this late in the season. The last side to have such an advantage was in 1993-94, and the Red Devils went on to win the league by eight points in that campaign.

But Klopp has said his side aren't paying any attention to the margin of their lead, choosing to focus only on their next game.

"I can write the stories myself," the German manager said. "Never before in the history of English football has a team had as big a lead and lost the lead. That sounds in my ear negative, so why should we think about something like that?

“We are focused on the next game. We play Wolves, , , and Manchester United in our next five games. That doesn't sound like anything is decided in my ears, to be honest.

“We will try to make sure we are ready for these games. The number of the lead is not relevant to us."